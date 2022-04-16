Your Photos
Boy, 10, shot dead while in Minneapolis apartment with minor

Christopher Woods, 49, of Cambridge, Illinois was arrested Tuesday, April 12, 2022, on federal...
Christopher Woods, 49, of Cambridge, Illinois was arrested Tuesday, April 12, 2022, on federal charges.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) --Police say a 10-year-old boy was fatally shot while he and another juvenile family member were alone in a downtown Minneapolis apartment.

The shooting happened late Friday.

Police say they were called to the apartment to find the 10-year-old boy with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The child died at a hospital.

Police have not released the age of the other juvenile who was with the boy at the time.

Police say they are still trying to figure out what happened.

The boy’s parents are cooperating with police.

