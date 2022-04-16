Your Photos
Crop producers look ahead to planting season

Planting season is just ahead of us in southern Minnesota as farmers keep their eyes on the weather.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Planting season is just ahead of us in southern Minnesota as farmers keep their eyes on the weather.

Ag experts say, generally, April 15 is when farmers get ready for the season.

Recent precipitation has helped soil conditions ahead of planting, according to the University of Minnesota Extension.

Despite the help from the weather, the effects of last year’s drought made it tough to get a jump start on prep.

The extension says tasks such as fertilizing, tilling and pre-planting herbicides are still needed before planting.

“Even this miscellaneous stuff like picking rocks and taking soil samples and so forth, it’s just been too cold and wet,” said Brad Carlson, professor at the University of Minnesota Extension.

As the war in Ukraine continues, industries across the board can feel an impact. The University of Minnesota Extension says prices were high before Russia’s invasion and there is not much concern about the short-term impact but long-term could be a different situation.

“What does this do to the dynamics, overall crop economics, as far as the price of commodities? And how does that impact things in the long-run as far as crop rotations and demand on inputs?” Carlson asked.

The Extension says a major factor going forward will be the stability of the U.S. dollar in the world market.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

