DNC approves plan to change states for first presidential primaries

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Democratic National Committee officials recently approved a plan to shuffle the order of states for first presidential primaries.

“Decided to open up the process for whatever state will be voting first in the primary or nominating process for the presidential candidate for the 2024 election,” Blue Earth County Property and Environmental Resources, Michael Stalberger said.

Minnesota Democrats are not wasting any time in applying to become a host state and joining Michigan and Nebraska as Midwestern challengers to Iowa.

“Over the next couple of months here, June and into July, they would actually select the states and the order for that nomination process to occur,” Stalberger explained.

If Minnesota did become the first state to vote, then everything would just get moved forward.

“Right now, under current law, we would be having that election. The first Tuesday in March 2024, but we know that the first state in the nation would be going in February, so that would move all of our election activities, all of our early voting, all of our mailing out of ballots; everything would just be moved up to that February time frame instead,” Stalberger said.

One of the reasons behind this movement is that Iowa and New Hampshire have traditionally held a lot of stakes for presidential candidates early in the campaign process.

“Potentially early-on, people interested in becoming presidents, they start to visit your state almost two years before the election. You will get to see some prominent politicians and prominent presidential candidates,” said Kevin Parsneau, a professor at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

Another reason behind the move is to diversify the field in the early stages of the primary.

“For Minnesota’s perspective, I think Minnesota would have a lot going for it., since it is certainly more diverse than either Iowa or New Hampshire,” Parsneau said.

State parties must submit applications by June 3. The Rules Committee will decide in July, and final approval will be made in August or September.

