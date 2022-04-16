Your Photos
Easter Bunny returns to River Hills Mall

The Easter bunny is back at River Hills Mall.
By Meghan Grey
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Easter Bunny is back at River Hills Mall.

It has been two years since the Easter Bunny was last at the mall.

Shoppers are happy it returned, with many paying a visit to its big egg-shaped bench Friday.

The Easter Bunny’s bench is located in the food court near JCPenney.

The Easter Bunny is keeping busy by snapping photos and chatting with visitors.

It’s an exciting way to kick off the holiday weekend.

