Minnesota Raptor Center asks for help slowing the spread of bird flu

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Raptor Center has issued a warning to birdwatchers everywhere to take down bird feeders and birdbaths.

This is in an effort to help protect birds of all kinds against avian flu.

It is unclear how avian influenza affects songbirds and some of the birds you might be finding in your backyard. But for now, the Raptor Center is saying to take down places where birds might meet up like birdfeeders and birdbaths.

This news comes as birdwatchers are preparing for the start of spring.

“That is kind of disappointing because we are just coming into when all of the yellow finches come and, yeah, there is a lot of birds that are going to be coming in right now,” birdwatcher Patty Neubert said.

According to the Raptor Center, to help the bird populations, it is best to take down birdbaths and birdfeeders, at least for now.

The goal is to slow the spread of the virus for the next couple of months until the rate of transmission decreases.

“The weather is not warm. We are having, you know, we are having a really ridiculously cool spring, which is only fueling the virus,” said Lori Arent, assistant director at the Minnesota Raptor Center.

The virus is not exclusive to poultry and turkey; the Raptor Center has seen its effects on their bald eagles and their great horned owls.

Until the weather warms up and the transmission rates decrease, the Raptor Center’s message is for everyone to do their part to slow the spread of the bird flu.

