Project Community Connect to host One-Stop Resource Expo in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For anyone who might be struggling financially or just seeking resources, Project Community Connect will be holding its free One-Stop Resource Expo early next week.

More than 80 regional service providers will be on hand to provide guests with resources including housing, employment, health, youth services, disabilities and many others.

The event will include free grab-and-go meals, hygiene and household items, health screening, haircuts, and government ID vouchers.

The expo will take place from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in downtown Mankato.

The City of Mankato will provide free rides to the event.

”One of the great things about the Project Community Connect is that it brings together representatives from many different agencies. That way, a person can come and they can find out about energy assistance, food support, child care assistance, all at one time, much easier than trying to connect via phone or driving around town,” said Kate Hengy-Gretz, member of the leadership team at Project Community Connect.

The goal of the Project Community Connect is to reduce poverty and homelessness by providing access to many resources all in one place.

