Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Project Community Connect to host One-Stop Resource Expo in Mankato

The expo will take place from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in downtown Mankato.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For anyone who might be struggling financially or just seeking resources, Project Community Connect will be holding its free One-Stop Resource Expo early next week.

More than 80 regional service providers will be on hand to provide guests with resources including housing, employment, health, youth services, disabilities and many others.

The event will include free grab-and-go meals, hygiene and household items, health screening, haircuts, and government ID vouchers.

(KEYC)

The expo will take place from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in downtown Mankato.

The City of Mankato will provide free rides to the event.

”One of the great things about the Project Community Connect is that it brings together representatives from many different agencies. That way, a person can come and they can find out about energy assistance, food support, child care assistance, all at one time, much easier than trying to connect via phone or driving around town,” said Kate Hengy-Gretz, member of the leadership team at Project Community Connect.

The goal of the Project Community Connect is to reduce poverty and homelessness by providing access to many resources all in one place.

Visit the Project Community Connect website for more information and follow them on Facebook for future updates.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture

Latest News

Project Community Connect to host One-Stop Resource Expo in Mankato
Taopi community recovering after devasting tornado
Taopi community recovering after devasting tornado
Taopi community recovering after devasting tornado
Mankato Area Zero Waste
Mankato Area Zero Waste reaches 1 year milestone