Shoppers get head start on Mother’s Day gifts at Mankato craft show

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - People got a head start on their Mother’s Day shopping in Mankato Saturday.

Small businesses joined local vendors for the Celebrate Mom Craft and Vendor Show.

The event was free and open to the public.

Nearly 60 booths filled the National Guard Armory.

They featured various handmade items including food and décor.

“Lots and lots of homemade craft items from cups, to clothing, to trinkets. We’ve got such a variety of items that we can personalize, customize to your delight. If you got a saying that runs in the family, some nicknames and all that type of stuff, we can put that on the items for you,” explained vendor Brett Miller, owner of Etch-Pressions.

Organizers said customization may be the key to finding the perfect gift.

“Customization and that special gift is always important, because you know that the person who gave it to you thought about it a little bit more than ‘oh I got it off the shelf because it looked good,’” stated Tracy Eustice, show organizer.

The Armory will host another craft show later this year for shoppers to stock up ahead of Christmas.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.