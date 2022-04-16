Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Shoppers get head start on Mother’s Day gifts at Mankato craft show

Shopper at Celebrate Mom Craft and Vendor Show
Shopper at Celebrate Mom Craft and Vendor Show(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - People got a head start on their Mother’s Day shopping in Mankato Saturday.

Small businesses joined local vendors for the Celebrate Mom Craft and Vendor Show.

The event was free and open to the public.

Nearly 60 booths filled the National Guard Armory.

They featured various handmade items including food and décor.

“Lots and lots of homemade craft items from cups, to clothing, to trinkets. We’ve got such a variety of items that we can personalize, customize to your delight. If you got a saying that runs in the family, some nicknames and all that type of stuff, we can put that on the items for you,” explained vendor Brett Miller, owner of Etch-Pressions.

Organizers said customization may be the key to finding the perfect gift.

“Customization and that special gift is always important, because you know that the person who gave it to you thought about it a little bit more than ‘oh I got it off the shelf because it looked good,’” stated Tracy Eustice, show organizer.

The Armory will host another craft show later this year for shoppers to stock up ahead of Christmas.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture

Latest News

Maverick Hockey Round Up: Part 1
Maverick Hockey Round Up: Part 2
Maverick Hockey Round Up: Part 3
Minnesota Raptor Center asks for help slowing the spread of bird flu
Minnesota Raptor Center asks for help slowing the spread of bird flu