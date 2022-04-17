Your Photos
Arts Center of St. Peter hosts third “Changing Minds” exhibit

Three colorful paintings of celebrities sit at the Changing Minds III exhibit at the Arts Center of St. Peter in St. Peter, Minn.(KEYC News Now)
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Arts Center of St. Peter opened its April exhibit to the public this week.

The exhibit is called Changing Minds 3, which features work from patients of the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center.

“When they first started talking about exhibiting the work of the patients, we felt that it was a good way to help change minds of our community,” said Teresa Saum of the Arts Center of St. Peter.

This is the third exhibit featuring work from patients, and the exhibit was originally scheduled for 2020, but was delayed due to COVID-19.

Exhibit organizers said that the purpose of the exhibit is to break stigmas or biases against patients of the treatment center.

“I had a person come to me in 2018 and say, at the opening reception, in which there were some patients circulating with community members, and she said ‘you know I really can’t tell the difference, I really don’t know who the patients are,’ and I said that’s kind of the point, you know, we want people in the community to just think of these people who are there as artists and individuals first.” Saum said.

This exhibit is unlike previous exhibitions, due to COVID-19, patients were unable to work with art teachers and tutors, meaning the work at the exhibit is completely their own.

Patients also had to work with whatever materials they could find, creating things like masks made from lunch trays and toilet paper.

Organizers said that the response from patients has been overwhelmingly positive.

“And when patients come here and see their work in a real exhibition, in a real gallery, it’s very touching for them I think, and real affirming of their art,” said Saum.

The Exhibit will run through the rest of the month, and readings of literary work will be read weekly on the KMSU radio station.

