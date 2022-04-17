Easter celebrations bring families, friends together in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Easter celebrations were in full swing in Mankato Sunday.

Large crowds attended church services, egg hunts and other festive events.

Some people paid a visit to the Easter Bunny at Swiss and Madison.

“It just brings everyone together,” said Jocelyn Foster, a waitress. “It’s just really sweet to spend time with friends and family.”

The restaurant hosted a party with face painting, kids activities and a brunch buffet.

“Everyone came in here, had fun, ate some good food,” described John Sadaka, a waiter.

Swiss and Madison was one of many establishments open on the holiday.

“There’s a lot of new faces, a lot of old faces too, and it’s just really nice to help people out, you know, to have a good Easter,” Foster added.

Staff said it’s special to see friends and family come together to celebrate.

“Tradition is everything and family is everything,” Sadaka stated.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.