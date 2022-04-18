Your Photos
Affidavit: Daycare worker charged with neglect after two children go to hospital

By WFIE staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - A daycare worker in Indiana is facing neglect charges after two children were taken to the hospital with injuries.

The investigation started in early March when investigators with the Department of Child Services contacted authorities about an incident at High Point Daycare in Evansville, WFIE reported.

They say a 13-month-old was taken to the hospital with a broken arm.

According to the affidavit, the child’s parents took her to the hospital when she kept fussing and they couldn’t do anything to comfort her.

They said the daycare told them the child’s fussiness was from teething.

The affidavit states that after learning their child had a broken arm, the parents went to the daycare to review surveillance. They said their child was acting normal until a diaper change.

Police said the video showed a daycare worker, 26-year-old Nikki Moore, picking up the child and thrusting her down onto the changing table.

They said the video shows the child crying and screaming.

The affidavit said Moore then put the child in the crib because she wouldn’t stop crying.

Officers said they learned of a similar situation involving the daycare that happened several days before.

Officers were called to the hospital at the beginning of February after a 15-month-old child was brought in with cuts and bruises. Authorities said the child’s mother was told of an incident at their daycare a day before.

The daycare told the child’s mother they noticed a cut and redness during a diaper change. She was also told there was some bleeding in the child’s diaper.

Officers say they interviewed Moore, who was also working that day. She told officers she changed the child’s diaper in the afternoon.

Investigators said they reviewed surveillance of the incident and showed it to a pediatrician.

According to the affidavit, the doctor was “very disturbed” when watching the video.

The doctor reported that the child was handled with excessive force while being wiped, which could cause injuries to the child’s genital area.

Moore is booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

