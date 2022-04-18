Blue Earth County releases report on 2021 data breach

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Blue Earth County has released information regarding a data breach from last year.

The report said that an employee of the Human Services Department accessed the private information of 222 individuals between the dates of June 5, 2020 and May 24, 2021.

Upon discovery, the employee was put on administrative leave.

The employee then resigned from their position at the conclusion of the investigation.

The breached database contains information on names, addresses, medical history, and social security numbers.

The county said that there is no evidence that the data was shared or sold to any third parties, and believes that the information was only seen by the single employee.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.