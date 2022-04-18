Your Photos
Family-owned Jones Metal has global reach

Family-owned Jones Metal has global reach
By Lisa Cownie and Kelsey Barchenger
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Believe it or not, products welded together in a manufacturing facility right in Mankato have a global footprint.

Jones Metal is celebrating its 80th year in business. Kelsey Barchenger & Lisa Cownie got a lesson in the service that’s held strong through the company’s history.

“We’ve been here for 80 years this coming June started in 1942 by our grandmother. My two sisters and I are third generation owners of the business,” said David Richards, VP and Co-owner of Jones Metal.

While Jones Metal does have robotic welding, the demand for welders remains high. The company says it’s grateful for their partnerships with local colleges to get potential welders interested in the trade

