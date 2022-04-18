Your Photos
Fatal accident leaves one child dead in Wabasso

A white police vehicle in front of the Redwood County Sheriff's Office in Redwood Falls, Minn.
A white police vehicle in front of the Redwood County Sheriff's Office in Redwood Falls, Minn.(KEYC News Now)
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Around 6 o’clock Friday night, the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident near Redwood Falls.

In a press release, the Sheriff’s Office said that the accident occurred at the intersection of Jade Avenue and Highway 6.

The sheriff’s office said that the accident was a “vehicle vs child” accident, and that the child later died from their injuries.

The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Minnesota State Patrol, Wabasso Ambulance, Wabasso Fire Department, Centra Care Ambulance and North Air Care. The incident is still under investigation.

