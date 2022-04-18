Fatal accident leaves one child dead in Wabasso

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Around 6 o’clock Friday night, the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident near Redwood Falls.

In a press release, the Sheriff’s Office said that the accident occurred at the intersection of Jade Avenue and Highway 6.

The sheriff’s office said that the accident was a “vehicle vs child” accident, and that the child later died from their injuries.

The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Minnesota State Patrol, Wabasso Ambulance, Wabasso Fire Department, Centra Care Ambulance and North Air Care. The incident is still under investigation.

