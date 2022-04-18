Funeral services set for man who died in accident at Waseca airport

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Services have been announced for a Waseca community member who died in a reported accident last week at the Waseca municipal airport.

67-year-old Maynard Stensrud passed away following injuries sustained last Thursday morning.

Waseca Police is investigating the incident.

Stensrud owned Stensrud Aviation for thirty years according to his obituary.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 19 at the Waseca Municipal Airport from 3 to 6 p.m. with funeral services on April 20 at 11 a.m. at Christ Community Church in Waseca.

