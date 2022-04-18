Highway 15, 60 construction begins in Madelia area

MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) - Construction on Highway 15 and 60 near Madelia is set to begin today.

The nearly $20 million project will include a concrete pavement overlay for about 7 miles from the interchange between Highway 15 and 60 south of Madelia to the interchange north of the city. Construction will begin with the eastbound lanes with the westbound lanes scheduled to be under construction in 2023.

Traffic impacts will consist of a combination of detours and head-to-head configurations during construction.

Benefits of the projects include improved pavements and drainage, smoother road surfaces and increased safety along the corridor.

