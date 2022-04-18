Mankato East robotics team going to VEX Worlds Championship

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Robotics is thriving in southern Minnesota and that is evident with Mankato East’s team, along with Maple River, making it to Dallas for the VEX Robotics Worlds Championship with Mankato East.

“9457X, your ex,” Aidan Kennedy explained.

This group of young men worked tirelessly all season to get to the state competition for one shot at worlds with their battle bot and it was a grind from the beginning of the season to get to where they are now.

“Seeing your success, like we took forever to build a robot and now we actually get to see it on the field. Actually doing well,” Derek Rundle said.

“Tenth seed or something, and we had to go against the second seed and we had to beat them to be able to go to Worlds,” Nolan Wendland remarked.

They received a second-place finish at the state tournament to punch their ticket to the VEX Worlds Championship.

“Hard work that we have put into the robot, just to see how it kind of competes with others around the world,” 9457X, your ex member, Alex Morgan said.

“State is kind of like the best of the best in Minnesota and you definitely see the difference in like regulation match and when you get to state. Like all the teams you see put in effort and Worlds is going to be like nobody didn’t put in the maximum amount of effort,” Kennedy stated.

Head Coach Michele Machado is bursting with emotions for her mentees.

“Oh, I am so proud. They are such a good group of guys and I am so happy to take them to World’s. My assistant coach, Sue Dodge, and I were just so excited when they were in second place and, yeah, that is pretty big to be second place in state.”

The agenda while down in Dallas will include inspections, qualification and skills matches and then final matches to see who takes the coveted VEX awards.

