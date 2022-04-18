Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mexican Pizza will return to Taco Bell in May

The fan-favorite Mexican Pizza will make a historic return to Taco Bell this May.
The fan-favorite Mexican Pizza will make a historic return to Taco Bell this May.(Hand-out | Taco Bell Corp.)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - It’s official. Taco Bell’s beloved Mexican Pizza is coming back.

After months of rumors about the item’s potential return, Taco Bell has confirmed it will return to the menu in mid-May.

Mexican Pizza fans turned to the internet with petitions and performances to voice their dismay when Taco Bell pulled the item from the menu in 2020.

“Our menu is full of fan-favorites, but the Mexican Pizza is at the top of that list,” said Mark King, CEO of Taco Bell. “…Mexican Pizza has a long history with the brand and I’m glad we could give fans what they crave and bring our classic Mexican Pizza back home where it belongs.”

The Mexican Pizza is made up of two flour shells, layered with beans, pizza sauce, seasoned beef, tomatoes and melted cheese.

Singer Doja Cat, a longtime fan of the menu item and so-called “voice of the Taco Bell people,” was one of the first to confirm the news this past weekend, when she dropped the mic with the news of the Mexican Pizza’s return May 19.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato
They had 2 EMTS and 4 police officers standing by something they have at every ticketed event
Medical emergency cuts Cole Swindell concert short

Latest News

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 70-year-old woman was dropping off family members in...
Woman hits, kills granddaughter in driveway on Easter, highway patrol says
For the first time since the pandemic began, the race was held in the spring.
Evans Chebet wins Boston Marathon in return to spring
Electric vehicle charging stations in North Mankato.
North Mankato residents asked to provide feedback on electric, autonomous vehicles
Someone walking in the neighborhood noticed blood coming from the bag and called police,...
Woman’s body found inside bag on New York sidewalk
FILE - DJ Kay Slay attends a listening party for 'Violator The Album: V2.0' in New York on July...
Hip hop pioneer DJ Kay Slay dies of COVID-19 at age 55