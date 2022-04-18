Your Photos
North Mankato residents asked to provide feedback on electric, autonomous vehicles

Electric vehicle charging stations in North Mankato.
Electric vehicle charging stations in North Mankato.(KEYC)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - North Mankato residents are encouraged to provide input on the city’s preparation for Electric and autonomous vehicles.

City staff says they hope to gauge the perception of the vehicle technology and its impact on existing infrastructure.

Residents can find the survey here or visit North Mankato City Hall for a paper copy.

The survey window is open now through Wednesday, April 27th.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

