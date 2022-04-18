Our weather will get better

After another incredibly cold and windy day, conditions will gradually improve throughout the week. Rain is possible late Tuesday into Wednesday, with another chance of showers and thunderstorms by late week. The good news is that we will gradually warm up through the week. High temps will climb into the 60s by Friday and Saturday.

The rest of today will be cold and very windy. A Wind Advisory is an effect for much of southern Minnesota through this afternoon for strong northwesterly wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph. The wind will gradually decrease late this afternoon into this evening.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy, slightly warmer and not as windy. Our next system will roll in Tuesday night into Wednesday and will bring a chance of rain through early to mid afternoon on Wednesday. Rainfall amounts will be in the quarter to half inch range. Despite the rain, temperatures will continue to warm. Highs will reach the low 50s on Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures will continue to rise through the week, climbing into the upper 50s to low 60s by Thursday. Upper 60s are likely on Saturday. We are keeping an eye on another system that could bring rain and scattered thunderstorms from Saturday into Sunday. We will have updates on both the mild temps and possible weekend rain as we get closer.

