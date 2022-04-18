Warmer temperatures on the way along with shower, thunderstorm chances

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Following a cooler weekend with snow mixed in throughout Easter Sunday, temperatures will show a warming trend this week with some showers and thunderstorms mixed in.

This week will start off with cooler temperatures, cloudy skies, and a wind advisory in effect across portions of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa.

A wind advisory will be in effect for today starting at 10 am and remaining in effect until 5 pm. Winds are projected to stay sustained between 20 and 25 mph with wind gusts potentially reaching up to 40 mph throughout the afternoon hours.

Despite some cloudy skies, cooler temperatures, and winds today, the area will see a gradual warm-up through this week as temperatures climb to highs in the mid to upper 60s by the middle to end of this week. Winds will continue to remain breezy throughout this week with sustained winds anywhere between 10 and 25 mph, gusts may range anywhere between 20 and 35 mph throughout the week.

As temperatures gradually rise, showers and thunderstorms are projected to move through the area on and off this week. The first chance of showers in the area will move in late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Those showers will become widespread and stick around through the majority of Wednesday.

More showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the second half of this week into this weekend.

