9-year-old Minnesota girl shot in head

LYND, Minn. (KEYC) - A girl is airlifted after being shot in the head at a home in Lyon County.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in rural Lynd around 1:30 yesterday afternoon on a report of a gun that discharged and struck someone in the head.

Authorities say they arrived to find a 9 year old girl who suffered a gunshot wound to the head. She was airlifted from the scene.

Details of the extent of her injuries have not been released. The incident remains under investigation.

Authorities say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

