Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Former Estherville officers charged with misusing law enforcement data

Former officers Tyler Van Roekel and Benjamin Scheevel have been charged with multiple counts of misusing law enforcement data.
By Jared Dean
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 18, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KEYC) — More information is being released in the case against two former Estherville police officers accused of misusing law enforcement data between 2016 and 2022.

Former officers Tyler Van Roekel and Benjamin Scheevel have been charged with multiple counts of misusing law enforcement data.

Scheevel faces the most serious accusations, with 84 charges against him, including claims of using law enforcement data to stalk and intimidate citizens. He is also charged with perjury, theft and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Van Roekel is charged with 12 counts including, unauthorized access of criminal data, misconduct in the office, and dissemination of criminal intelligence data.

Van Roekel is also accused of accessing information on a private resident from the City of Estherville’s police terminal. He then allegedly transmitted it to Scheevel. According to the charging documents, this would constitute a crime because Scheevel was not employed by the department and was no longer authorized to that information.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato
They had 2 EMTS and 4 police officers standing by something they have at every ticketed event
Medical emergency cuts Cole Swindell concert short

Latest News

Kelsey and Lisa put all the pieces together when they visit Mankato’s Free Puzzle Library at...
Piecing together Mankato’s Free Puzzle Library
Showers are likely through the afternoon today with temperatures hovering in the mid- to...
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast with Meteorologist Caitlyn Lorr
Showers are likely through the day today from the late morning hours through the early evening...
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast with Meteorologist Caitlyn Lorr
Thanks for sharing your least favorite foods! Check out the video to see if you were featured!
QOTD (Results)
Kelsey and Lisa put all the pieces together when they visit Mankato’s Free Puzzle Library at...
Piecing together Mankato’s Free Puzzle Library