Former Estherville officers charged with misusing law enforcement data

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KEYC) — More information is being released in the case against two former Estherville police officers accused of misusing law enforcement data between 2016 and 2022.

Former officers Tyler Van Roekel and Benjamin Scheevel have been charged with multiple counts of misusing law enforcement data.

Scheevel faces the most serious accusations, with 84 charges against him, including claims of using law enforcement data to stalk and intimidate citizens. He is also charged with perjury, theft and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Van Roekel is charged with 12 counts including, unauthorized access of criminal data, misconduct in the office, and dissemination of criminal intelligence data.

Van Roekel is also accused of accessing information on a private resident from the City of Estherville’s police terminal. He then allegedly transmitted it to Scheevel. According to the charging documents, this would constitute a crime because Scheevel was not employed by the department and was no longer authorized to that information.

