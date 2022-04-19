Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Grain market prices at highest levels in years

Another factor is weather, which has not been kind to planters and farmers especially for corn
Corn was $7.84 per bushel on April 14, which was the highest closing price for nearby corn future since early fall 2012.
By Marissa Voss
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Prices for both corn and soybeans in 2021 and 2022 have been at their highest sustained levels since 2011 to 2013 on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Corn was $7.84 per bushel on April 14, which was the highest closing price for nearby corn future since early Fall of 2012.

Soybeans futures closed at $16.65 per bushel on the fourteenth as well, this is a rare occurrence for grain market prices and could actually be a road block for farmers.

“Fairly tight grain supply, not just in the U.S., but worldwide. Of course, that is being accentuated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which Ukraine is a major grain producer in Europe. That It’s tied up their production, it’s tied up their the grain shipments from Russia and Ukraine to other parts of the world,” Minnstar Bank Senior Ag Loan Officer, Kent Thiesse said.

Another factor is weather, which has not been kind to planters and farmers especially for corn.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato
They had 2 EMTS and 4 police officers standing by something they have at every ticketed event
Medical emergency cuts Cole Swindell concert short

Latest News

Duluth Stand Off
Police: 5 dead in Duluth home after report of mental crisis
BREAKING UPDATE: Police: 5 bodies found in Duluth home, suspect among deceased
BREAKING UPDATE: Police: 5 bodies found in Duluth home, suspect among deceased
Mankato West quarterback and pitcher Zander Dittbenner is set to play for the St. John's...
SIGNING DAY: Mankato West student-athletes make futures official
SIGNING DAY: Mankato West student-athletes make futures official
Royals bullpen backs up Daniel Lynch in 2-0 win over Twins