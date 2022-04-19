Grain market prices at highest levels in years

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Prices for both corn and soybeans in 2021 and 2022 have been at their highest sustained levels since 2011 to 2013 on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Corn was $7.84 per bushel on April 14, which was the highest closing price for nearby corn future since early Fall of 2012.

Soybeans futures closed at $16.65 per bushel on the fourteenth as well, this is a rare occurrence for grain market prices and could actually be a road block for farmers.

“Fairly tight grain supply, not just in the U.S., but worldwide. Of course, that is being accentuated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which Ukraine is a major grain producer in Europe. That It’s tied up their production, it’s tied up their the grain shipments from Russia and Ukraine to other parts of the world,” Minnstar Bank Senior Ag Loan Officer, Kent Thiesse said.

Another factor is weather, which has not been kind to planters and farmers especially for corn.

