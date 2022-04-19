Your Photos
High school teacher’s drag performance for students draws controversy

A teacher at a Wisconsin high school performed in drag for students, drawing support and criticism from across the country. (SOURCE: WKOW)
By Ward Jolles
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) – A video of a drag performance has gone viral and is drawing both support and criticism from people across the country.

The performance wasn’t at a club or venue; it was at a Wisconsin high school staff talent show.

When Middleton High School teacher Matt Kashdan heard the school was bringing back their staff talent show this year, he says he knew a drag performance was what he wanted to do.

“I’m like, this opportunity could be cool to show my art, my version of art,” he said. “But it’s also a cool opportunity for me to show students like, who cares, just go be yourself.”

While the performance was fun, and the crowd ecstatic, not everyone was happy.

Kashdan said a concerned parent emailed the school about the performance shortly after and shared it on social media with a conservative media outlet, which drew criticism from all over.

“People were calling me a groomer, people were calling me a pedophile, people were calling me a narcissist,” Kashdan said. “It was homophobic.”

Kashdan said he had received the OK on the performance from an organizer ahead of time.

After the criticism, an official with the school district said that “going forward, staff performances will be vetted by a team, including an administrator.”

Even after loads of hate mail from people across the country, Kashdan said the amount of support he received from his students and the school district went beyond anything he could ever have imagined.

“The coolest thing was that when I went back to school after all of this media stuff had happened, all around the school there were these signs posted saying, ‘We support you, LGBTQ rights matter.’”

Kashdan said even after the ups and downs, he has no regrets.

“This whole experience honestly made me want to do drag more,” he said. “All this has done has, like I said before, just showed me the power of drag and how important it is for our community.”

Kashdan said he’ll continue to perform in drag at local venues going forward. He won’t be teaching at Middleton High School next year for reasons unrelated to the performance.

Copyright 2022 WKOW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

