Highway 14 expansion between Nicollet and New Ulm officially underway

COURTLAND, Minn. (KEYC) - Ground has been broken on the Highway 14 expansion project from Nicollet to New Ulm.

Local leaders were joined by Gov. Tim Walz and Minnesota Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith in Courtland Tuesday morning, commemorating the beginning of the project that has been in the works for nearly 25 years.

Gov. Walz said that the 12.5 mile four-lane expansion is a welcome sight to see for the region.

“There’s few things that we do in government that has such collaboration. It’s a nonpartisan issue. It brings in the business community, federal, state and local officials. The partnership around this shows how things can be done,” said Gov. Tim Walz.

MNDOT expects construction to be done by October 2023 at the earliest. Detours are already in place to reroute drivers along highways 68, 15 and 169. Despite the the wait, Courtland’s mayor says the town looks forward to a safer highway.

“This is unsafe, not only on the four-lane. We all know about the statistics but there’s a lot of people here that don’t know what we see as residents in Courtland,” said Courtland Mayor Al Poehler.

You can hear more about today’s groundbreaking and the impact this project will have for the region, later tonight on KEYC News Now.

