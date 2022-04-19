Mask mandate on local transportation

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This ruling leaves the decision of enforcing masks to the airlines, airports and mass transit system.

There are some methods of transportation that have followed in the Federal judge’s footsteps by taking down the mandate like Uber, we can see that locally here in the city of Mankato.

“The protocols that we had for the mandatory masking were dictated by the federal government. Now that they have lifted that, we no longer have a requirement for masking. That doesn’t mean you can’t wear a mask if you’d like to for whatever reason, you certainly can. We just encourage you to ride the bus with us, it’s safe, it’s flexible and it’s affordable,” Associate Director-Transportation Planning Services, Shawn Schloesser said.

The CDC had extended the mandate until May 3rd due to rising cases from the Omicron Subvariant, BA.2, the justice department is reviewing the ruling.

