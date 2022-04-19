Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mask mandate on local transportation

The City of Mankato is lifting their mask mandate on public transportation due to the federal ruling.
The City of Mankato is lifting their mask mandate on public transportation due to the federal ruling
By Marissa Voss
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This ruling leaves the decision of enforcing masks to the airlines, airports and mass transit system.

There are some methods of transportation that have followed in the Federal judge’s footsteps by taking down the mandate like Uber, we can see that locally here in the city of Mankato.

“The protocols that we had for the mandatory masking were dictated by the federal government. Now that they have lifted that, we no longer have a requirement for masking. That doesn’t mean you can’t wear a mask if you’d like to for whatever reason, you certainly can. We just encourage you to ride the bus with us, it’s safe, it’s flexible and it’s affordable,” Associate Director-Transportation Planning Services, Shawn Schloesser said.

The CDC had extended the mandate until May 3rd due to rising cases from the Omicron Subvariant, BA.2, the justice department is reviewing the ruling.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato
They had 2 EMTS and 4 police officers standing by something they have at every ticketed event
Medical emergency cuts Cole Swindell concert short

Latest News

Medical marijuana items are pictured Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Rise Cannabis in Mankato,...
Rise Cannabis aims to break down barriers for medical marijuana users in southern Minnesota
Rise Cannabis aims to break down barriers for medical marijuana users in southern Minnesota
A Michigan based health company is set to become the sole owner of MercyOne here in Iowa.
MercyOne in Iowa to be bought by Michigan-based health care system
As COVID-19 assistance programs come to an end, housing advocates are worried how it'll impact...
Iowa advocates concerned about evictions as COVID-19 assistance programs end
A Michigan-based health company is set to become the sole owner of MercyOne in Iowa.
MercyOne in Iowa to be bought by Michigan-based health care system