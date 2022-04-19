Your Photos
Mayo Clinic Health System unveils new Diagnostic Imaging Department

By Meghan Grey
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health System unveiled its new Diagnostic Imaging Department Tuesday.

“As demand increased at both our hospital-based and outpatient imaging services, we knew we needed to find a sustainable, long-term solution to serve our patients,” said Dr. Prathibha Varkey, president of Mayo Clinic Health System.

The $16 million expansion project brought outpatient radiology services from Mayo’s main campus to Madison East.

“A variety of services including X-rays, CT scanning, PET-CT scanning as well as MRI modalities,” said Dr. James Hebl, regional Vice President at Mayo Clinic Health System - Southwest Minnesota.

It will help reduce congestion at the hospital and allow shift more focus to the Emergency Department.

“As our numbers go up, and our number of patients that we see increase, we have the ability to grow,” stated Dr. Matthew Callstrom, chair at Mayo Clinic - Midwest Radiology.

The facility features some of the world’s most advanced imaging technology.

“The imaging systems that we are able to use for patient care is as good, and better, in some instances than what we have in Rochester,” added Dr. Matthew Schaefer, chair at Mayo Clinic Health System - Southwest Minnesota Radiology.

Mayo celebrated its grand opening with staff and Mankato city leaders.

“It’s just going to be easy for the patients to come here, and be able to get really state-of-the-art quality care, and easy access right here at this satellite location and really, we’re just thrilled,” explained Jessica Beyer, president and CEO of Greater Mankato Growth.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

