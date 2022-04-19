Your Photos
Murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live, Louisiana police say

The Baton Rouge Police Department walked the suspect arrested in connection with the murder of a woman and gave details of the crime.
By WAFB staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a body that was found in the parking lot of a Louisiana business.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Tuesday that Earl Lee Johnson Jr., 35, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Janice David, 34, whose body was found inside a vehicle Monday, WAFB reported.

Police confirmed the woman’s brutal death was broadcast on Instagram Live in a gruesome nearly 15-minute feed. They added Johnson was already in custody when they learned of the video and that he admitted to killing David.

“Very horrible, very horrible. She didn’t deserve to die like this…no one does,” said Terri Austin, who is the cousin and godmother of David.

Police sources said David’s hands were bound to the steering wheel and that she was found naked.

“I really thought, you know, when they say she died that it would have been a vehicle wreck or something like that. Wouldn’t never dream that someone would do this to her,” Austin said.

Detectives said Johnson choked David, beat her and stabbed her. They added it is believed the pair had been on a three or four-day drug binge together.

“She was caught up in a world, I guess you could say, that, you know, it was hard for her to get away from,” Austin said.

Officials also said Johnson tried to set the car on fire. Investigators said the suspect was injured in a police pursuit and taken to a hospital.

According to investigators, the body was found in the parking lot of Sherwood Towers, an office building located on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard near Newcastle Avenue.

Officers responded to a call a little before 10 p.m. Monday regarding the body of a dead female.

Johnson’s rap sheet shows multiple armed robbery arrests in 2005.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

