North Mankato Fire Department seeking more firefighters

The North Mankato Fire Department is seeking more firefighters.
By Meghan Grey
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The North Mankato Fire Department is seeking more firefighters.

North Mankato residents rely on paid-on-call and volunteer firefighters to keep them safe.

The department is one of 774 across the state.

Fire Chief Jim Zwaschka said most of them are in need of more helping hands.

Anyone 18 and older with a valid drivers license can join the department.

According to the Minnesota State Fire Department Association, less than 8% of firefighters are full-time.

Zwaschka said it’s a job that can be adjusted to people’s workloads and and personal time, and the work is rewarding.

“There’s the part of helping the people and with that, you know, and that’s most folks when they are looking toward doing this is I want to help my community, but the other part of it is the relationships and the fellowship that comes from the fire department,” Zwaschka stated.

Anyone interested in fighting fires is encouraged to visit northmankato.com/fire or https://www.mnfirehire.com/post/how-to-become-a-minnesota-firefighter.

