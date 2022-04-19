North Mankato spring clean-up kicks off

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - North Mankato residents might see more garbage on the curbs than usual.

Spring clean-up started in Lower North Mankato Monday and runs until Thursday.

For Upper North Mankato, clean-up will start next Monday and run until April 29.

During these weeks, eligible North Mankato residents may dispose of unwanted items at no additional cost at the public works center.

Residents are limited to one of each type of appliance per household.

If you have appliances that you would like to get rid of, make sure to call North Mankato City Hall to be put on the list for pickup.

