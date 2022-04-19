Your Photos
Open House to discuss future of Rapidan Dam

A hydroelectric dam stopping the Blue Earth River in Rapidan, Minn.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 8:14 AM CDT
RAPIDAN, Minn. (KEYC) - A chance to offer your input today on the future of the Rapidan Dam.

In recent years, the Rapidan Dam has experienced regular flooding that has been costly to fix for the county.

A study was conducted last year that identified two feasible solutions for the dam: either repair or remove the dam. Both options have significant costs, and each has its opportunities, trade-offs, and timeframes.

The open house to discuss these options will be in-person at the Rapidan Township Townhall from 4:30 to 6:30 PM

