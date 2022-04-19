Rain Wednesday... Warmer days ahead

Warmer temperatures and a couple chances of widespread rain are in the forecast for the upcoming week. Temps will gradually climb into the 60s to low 70s by late week. The best chances for rain will be late tonight and Wednesday, followed by another chance of rain and thunderstorms Friday, Saturday into Sunday.

The rest of this afternoon will bring increasing clouds with highs in the mid 40s. That’s still well below average for this time of year, but about 10 degrees warmer than we were yesterday. An isolated shower or two is possible this afternoon. It’s not terribly likely, but there would be an isolated clap or two of thunder as well.

Our next system will move in early Wednesday morning and bring widespread rain through much of the day. Around a half inch is possible across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa before the system exits late Wednesday afternoon. We may actually see a little sun by late afternoon as clouds decrease from west to east into the evening. Despite the clouds and rain, temps will climb into the low 50s by late Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday will be a nice day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Temperatures will continue to climb into the 60s on Friday and into the low to mid 70s by Saturday.

While the upcoming weekend will be mild, we will also be dealing with our second system of the week which will bring rain and scattered thunderstorms from late Friday, through Saturday and into Sunday. In addition to locally heavy rain, a couple of isolated stronger storms will be possible. As of now it looks like this system will exit early Sunday, leaving us with some sunshine on Sunday afternoon. That could change, however. We’ll get more specific with the timing later this week.

High temps will drop back into the 40s by early next week, but long range models suggest that we will recover relatively quickly as temperatures climb back into the 50s by mid week.

