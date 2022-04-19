Your Photos
Study: Dementia rates differ based on race, ethnicity

According to researchers, Hispanic participants were nearly two times more likely to develop dementia compared to white participants.
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT
(CNN) - A new study suggests older people of color may face higher rates of dementia than their white counterparts.

The medical journal JAMA published the study Tuesday.

Researchers analyzed the records of nearly 2 million people enrolled in the Veterans Health Administration.

They found significant differences in dementia incidences among those 55 years old or older, based on race and ethnicity.

According to researchers, Hispanic participants were nearly two times more likely to develop dementia compared to white participants.

And Black patients were over 1.5 times more at risk.

They also found higher risks with Asian and other minority participants.

Researchers said clinicians should be aware of the risk factors for dementia within certain groups so they can help control those factors when possible.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

