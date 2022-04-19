Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Trio of country music acts set to perform at Vetter Stone Amphitheater

FILE - The Vetter Stone Amphitheater is pictured Friday, May 7, 2021, in Mankato, Minn.
FILE - The Vetter Stone Amphitheater is pictured Friday, May 7, 2021, in Mankato, Minn.(KEYC)
By Jake Rinehart
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A trio of country music artists is set to perform at Vetter Stone Amphitheater this summer.

Americana pioneers Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will be playing on May 19 to kick off the summer lineup. Tickets for this show are on sale now.

Brett Young and Chris Lane are set to perform on June 18. Tickets for this show start at $35 plus applicable fees and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 22.

Jamey Johnson and Blackberry Smoke will finish out the summer when they perform in Mankato on Aug. 13. Tickets start at $39 plus applicable fees and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 22.

Visit the Vetter Stone Amphitheater’s website for more shows and to learn about purchasing tickets.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato
They had 2 EMTS and 4 police officers standing by something they have at every ticketed event
Medical emergency cuts Cole Swindell concert short

Latest News

Duluth Stand Off
Police: 5 dead in Duluth home after report of mental crisis
BREAKING UPDATE: Police: 5 bodies found in Duluth home, suspect among deceased
BREAKING UPDATE: Police: 5 bodies found in Duluth home, suspect among deceased
Mankato West quarterback and pitcher Zander Dittbenner is set to play for the St. John's...
SIGNING DAY: Mankato West student-athletes make futures official
SIGNING DAY: Mankato West student-athletes make futures official
Royals bullpen backs up Daniel Lynch in 2-0 win over Twins