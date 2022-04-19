Trio of country music acts set to perform at Vetter Stone Amphitheater

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A trio of country music artists is set to perform at Vetter Stone Amphitheater this summer.

Americana pioneers Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will be playing on May 19 to kick off the summer lineup. Tickets for this show are on sale now.

Brett Young and Chris Lane are set to perform on June 18. Tickets for this show start at $35 plus applicable fees and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 22.

Jamey Johnson and Blackberry Smoke will finish out the summer when they perform in Mankato on Aug. 13. Tickets start at $39 plus applicable fees and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 22.

Visit the Vetter Stone Amphitheater’s website for more shows and to learn about purchasing tickets.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.