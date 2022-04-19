Warmer temperatures moving in, rain returns for the weekend

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Following a cooler than average start to April, we will finally see some warmer temperatures move into the area for a few days ahead of weekend showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures are showing signs of rising into the 60s and possibly 70s through this week before cooling down by this weekend due to a cold front moving through bringing showers and thunderstorms.

today will start off with sunshine before clouds move in ahead of the next passing system coming from the Pacific Northwest. As clouds move in temperatures will rise into the low to mid-40s by the afternoon hours. Tonight those temperatures will drop to a low of 41 by tomorrow morning as winds increase up to 20 mph overnight.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will be moving in early Wednesday morning. Those showers and possible thunderstorms will continue through the morning and into the later afternoon hours before clearing out. Rain totals for southern Minnesota and northern Iowa will range between trace amounts and a half an inch possible.

Sunshine is expected throughout Thursday as temperatures rise into the upper 50s and possibly low 60s by the afternoon hours.

Showers and thunderstorms are set to return Friday and Saturday as temperatures hover in the 60s and 70s through the weekend. A cool-down will return by the start of next week following the passing of a cold front Saturday night.

Dry conditions with cooler temperatures return next week with highs hovering in the upper 40s to the mid-50s.

