April temperatures hindering upcoming gardening season

Gardeners need to wait until the ground is completely thawed and all excess moisture has drained away
Gardeners need to wait until the ground is completely thawed and all excess moisture has drained away.
By Marissa Voss
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Drummers Garden Center & Floral says that with the recent cold temperatures, the ground still isn’t in prime shape for planting.

Usually Mother’s Day which lands on May eighth is the opportune time to break out the shovels for your yard, but they say you’ll want multiple warm days before that happens.

Drummers Garden Center & Floral says that gardeners need to wait until the ground is completely thawed and all excess moisture has drained away.

“Onion sets, onion plants, potatoes in the ground. Those are all totally fine to plant, but I would say all of our annuals, warm loving things like geraniums and petunias. We should really wait until that week after Mother’s Day,” said Johanna George, landscape designer and manager at Drummers Garden Center & Floral.

Drummers Garden Center & Floral also says that once the ground gets to 50 degrees that is the ideal time for starting to put down grass seed.

