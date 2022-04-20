Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Biden to attend White House Correspondents’ Association gala

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in Greensboro, N.C., on April 14, 2022.(Carolyn Kaster | AP)
By WILL WEISSERT
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to attend the White House Correspondents’ Association’s annual dinner, the first time a sitting president will be at the event since Barack Obama in 2016.

The organization said in a tweet that it was pleased to host Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the dinner April 30 that will honor the First Amendment.

Donald Trump opted to skip the event when he was president, and it was canceled in 2020 and last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” is serving as the event’s entertainer. In 2018, Michelle Wolf’s biting, after-dinner comedy routine grabbed headlines, even in Trump’s absence.

After the Gridiron Club dinner in Washington earlier this month, some of those who attended, including Cabinet members, other administration officials and members of Congress tested positive for COVID-19 amid a surge of cases around the nation’s capital.

Capacity for the upcoming dinner is more than 2,600 and the event is fully booked.

Ashish Jha, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, suggested last weekend that the correspondents’ dinner should move forward. He told “Fox News Sunday” that “we are at the point in this pandemic” where “I think we can gather safely.”

“I don’t think events like that need to be canceled,” Jha said. “I think, if people put in good safeguards, they can make it substantially safer, make sure people are vaccinated, make sure you have testing, improve ventilation.”

The association is requiring that everyone who attends the dinner must be fully vaccinated, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and produce a negative result from a rapid COVID-19 test taken earlier in the day.

The CDC continues to assess public health conditions. If it determines a mandate is necessary, the DOJ will appeal. (CNN, TWITTER/@BEN_DIETD, JENNY MANGELSEN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato
They had 2 EMTS and 4 police officers standing by something they have at every ticketed event
Medical emergency cuts Cole Swindell concert short

Latest News

File photo - Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Thursday in documents filed with U.S. securities...
Elon Musk says he has $46.5B in financing ready to buy Twitter
FILE - Robert Morse appears at the live read and series finale of "Mad Men" held in Los Angeles...
Robert Morse, two-time Tony-winning actor, dies at 90
Actor Johnny Depp takes the stand during a hearing in the courtroom at the Fairfax County...
Amber Heard’s lawyer focuses on Johnny Depp’s texts: ‘Let’s burn Amber’
FILE - Travelers move through Salt Lake City International Airport on Aug. 17, 2021, in Salt...
Airlines want to bring back passengers banned over masks
President Joe Biden discussed U.S. aid to assist Ukraine against Russian invaders. (CNN, POOL)
Biden announces heavy artillery, other weapons for Ukraine