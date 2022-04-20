Your Photos
Blue Earth County seeks letters of interest for District 1 Commissioner vacancy

By KEYC Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County is seeking letters of interest to fill a vacancy in the County Commissioner District 1 seat.

The seat was formerly held by Colleen Landkamer.

A public hearing was held on Apr. 19 to allow the public an opportunity to provide input on the qualifications of prospective appointees. As a result, the County Board is seeking people who are interested in county government and its operations.

The individual should be able to devote their time successfully representing the residents of District 1, including attendance at bi-weekly board meetings and at assigned county and regional boards, committees and commissions.

Letters of interest will be accepted by the County Administrator’s office until May 9.

Individuals wishing to complete a letter of interest should visit the County’s website (www.blueearthcountymn.gov) or call Blue Earth County Administration at 507-304-4491.

After May 9, the County Board will review the letters of interest received and eventually interview interested individuals.

For more information, contact Blue Earth County Administration at 507-304-4150.

