Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

City of Mankato receives redevelopment grant funding

The estimated total cost of the project is $22 million.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato received redevelopment grant funding as part of a more than $3 million grant program by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

A total of $299,479 in redevelopment grant funds were given to the City of Mankato to demolish the properties located along Range Street in the Riverside North Area, formerly occupied by industrial and commercial uses.

The 6.6-acre site will be developed into two four-story, mixed-use buildings, including 104 residential units and 20,000 square feet of commercial space.

The estimated total cost of the project is $22 million.

The project is anticipated to create 14 jobs, increase the tax base by $306,916 and leverage $21.4 million in private investment.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato
They had 2 EMTS and 4 police officers standing by something they have at every ticketed event
Medical emergency cuts Cole Swindell concert short

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS: Mankato West vs. Austin
Mankato West holds on to defeat Austin
HIGHLIGHTS: Loyola vs. Madelia
Madelia defeats Loyola in Valley Conference showdown
HIGHLIGHTS: Mankato West vs. Austin
HIGHLIGHTS: Loyola vs. Madelia
Historic Mankato Post Office
Get a behind the scenes tour of the historic Mankato Post Office