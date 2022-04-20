City of Mankato receives redevelopment grant funding

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato received redevelopment grant funding as part of a more than $3 million grant program by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

A total of $299,479 in redevelopment grant funds were given to the City of Mankato to demolish the properties located along Range Street in the Riverside North Area, formerly occupied by industrial and commercial uses.

The 6.6-acre site will be developed into two four-story, mixed-use buildings, including 104 residential units and 20,000 square feet of commercial space.

The estimated total cost of the project is $22 million.

The project is anticipated to create 14 jobs, increase the tax base by $306,916 and leverage $21.4 million in private investment.

