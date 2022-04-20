Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

DA: Man accused of raping school-aged girl hundreds of times over 6-year period

Officials in Pennsylvania report Daniel Barnett, 38, has been arrested for raping an elementary...
Officials in Pennsylvania report Daniel Barnett, 38, has been arrested for raping an elementary school-aged girl.(Montgomery County District Attorney's Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (Gray News) - A man in Pennsylvania has been arrested and charged for sexually assaulting an elementary school-aged girl over a six-year period.

According to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, 38-year-old Daniel Barnett was charged with 20 felony counts of rape of a child and other charges dating back to 1997.

The DA’s office said the investigation began when a woman, who is now 29, told the Plymouth Township Police Department that she was raped by Barnett more than 100 times. She said it started when she was 5 years old and continued until she was about 10 years old.

Police said the sexual abuse began with Barnett touching the girl inappropriately over her clothes, with the actions progressing to rape and other types of assaults.

Barnett was a friend of the girl’s brother, according to officials.

“This defendant was repeatedly sexually assaulting a very young girl for years,” said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele. “We are continuing to investigate.”

Steele also said if anyone has more information on the case contact the Plymouth Township Police at 610-279-1901.

Officials said Barnett currently remains at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility after a judge set bail at $1 million.

According to the court, the 38-year-old cannot contact the victim, children, or disabled adults. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 26.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato
They had 2 EMTS and 4 police officers standing by something they have at every ticketed event
Medical emergency cuts Cole Swindell concert short

Latest News

File photo - Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Thursday in documents filed with U.S. securities...
Elon Musk says he has $46.5B in financing ready to buy Twitter
FILE - Robert Morse appears at the live read and series finale of "Mad Men" held in Los Angeles...
Robert Morse, two-time Tony-winning actor, dies at 90
Actor Johnny Depp takes the stand during a hearing in the courtroom at the Fairfax County...
Amber Heard’s lawyer focuses on Johnny Depp’s texts: ‘Let’s burn Amber’
FILE - Travelers move through Salt Lake City International Airport on Aug. 17, 2021, in Salt...
Airlines want to bring back passengers banned over masks
President Joe Biden discussed U.S. aid to assist Ukraine against Russian invaders. (CNN, POOL)
Biden announces heavy artillery, other weapons for Ukraine