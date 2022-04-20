Your Photos
Des Moines man sentenced to 50 years for woman’s murder

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT
INDIANOLA, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for the 2018 shooting death of a Cambridge woman.

The Des Moines Register reports that 22-year-old Jaquarious Scoggins was sentenced last week after pleading guilty in January to second-degree murder for the death of 25-year-old Mercedes Wathen.

Scoggins must serve a minimum of 35 years before he’s eligible for parole.

Scoggins was originally charged with first-degree murder in Wathen’s death.

Police have said officers and medics called to a home just south of Des Moines on April 2, 2018, found Wathen’s body.

She had been shot in the head.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

