Man pleads guilty to threatening Rep. Ilhan Omar

TAMPA, Fla. (KEYC) - A Florida man has pleaded guilty to threatening U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar nearly three years ago.

Court records show that 67-year-old David Hannon pleaded guilty Tuesday in Tampa federal court to one count of threatening a federal official.

Prosecutors say Hannon sent an email to Omar threatening to kill her in July 2019 following a televised news conference held by the Minnesota representative and three other congresswomen.

Hannon referred to Omar and the other congresswomen of color as “radical rats” and asked Omar if she was prepared “to die for Islam.”

Investigators say the email further stated that Hannon was going to shoot Omar in the head.

