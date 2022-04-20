Your Photos
Glencoe man arrested, charged in connection to overdose death

A Glencoe man was arrested in connection to an overdose death last fall.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT
GLENCOE, Minn. (KEYC) — A Glencoe man was arrested in connection to an overdose death last fall.

Police say 41-year-old Casper Reid Casey was taken into custody Monday.

The arrest occurred after a five-month investigation by the Glencoe Police Department and the McLeod County Sheriff’s Office.

Casey was booked for third-degree murder and is awaiting charges at this time.

