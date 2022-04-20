“I will kill you.”: Moorhead man accused of trying to kill woman on Easter

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead man is behind bars facing a laundry list of charges after he broke into his ex-wife’s home on Easter and tried to kill her, court documents state.

40-year-old Aristotle Brown is charged with first-degree premeditated attempted murder, two counts of first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, two counts of threats of violence and violating a protection order.

Police were called April 17 just before 2:30 p.m. for a woman who was stabbed in the leg at a Moorhead home by her ex=-husband.

The victim and her two children had just gotten home Sunday home after having dinner when one of the children went to the victim’s room and saw Brown hiding in the closet with a knife. The child told police Brown told her to ‘shhh,’ court documents say. The child ran from the room yelling, ‘He’s here, he’s here.’ Documents say Brown later told the child if she called 911, ‘I will kill your mother.’

Brown caught the woman near a van, stabbed her in the leg and punched her in the face twice, court documents state. At one point, Brown told the victim, ‘Why would you do this to me? I told you this would happen and I will get back and I will kill you,’ documents said.

The victim told police she was later able to drag herself into the van and began honking the horn in hopes of getting someone’s attention. One of the children also laid across the victim’s lap in an attempt to protect her, court documents state.

Court documents say neither child was injured, and the victim was taken to a hospital.

Documents state the victim filed a protection order against Brown on March 24 as she stated their relationship had become increasingly violent. The victim documented Brown had been sending threatening messages and also called her to tell the victim that he had ‘a bullet with your name on it,’ documents said.

The order was approved April 7 by a Clay County judge which meant Brown was prohibited from having any contact with the victim or the children for one year.

If convicted, Brown could be given half a life sentence. The two burglary charges carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

