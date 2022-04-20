Your Photos
Iowa Irish Fest to allow credit, debit card purchases, unveils entertainment schedule

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - All serving stations at Iowa’s Irish Fest will begin allowing credit and debit card purchases over the next two years.

Credit and debit cards will still be used to buy vendor cash for food and drinks.

Organizers with the three-day festival, scheduled for August 5-7, made the announcement on Wednesday, along with a schedule for the entertainment at this year’s festival.

“This development, and every development we incorporate, is to help improve the Fest experience for our attendees,” Chad Shipman, Iowa Irish Fest director, said. “Overall, those who bring their debit or credit cards experience less wait time and fewer lines, allowing them to enjoy the sights and sounds of the Fest.”

Organizers released the following schedule:

  • The Red Hot Chilli Pipers – Friday only
  • Gaelic Storm – Saturday only
  • The High Kings – Sunday headliner, Saturday performer
  • The Screaming Orphans – Friday/Saturday/ Sunday
  • Scythian – Friday only
  • The Elders – Saturday only
  • Socks in the Frying Pan – Friday only
  • The Dublin City Ramblers – Friday/Saturday/ Sunday Sendoff Performance
  • The Logues – Friday/Saturday
  • Aoife Scott – Saturday/Sunday
  • Boxing Banjo – Friday/Saturday/Sunday
  • The Friel Sisters – Saturday/Sunday
  • Shane Hennessy – Friday/Saturday/Sunday
  • The Black Donnellys – Saturday/Sunday
  • Ian Gould – Friday/Saturday/Sunday
  • Brother Crowe – Friday/Saturday/Sunday
  • Blame Not the Bard – Friday/Saturday/Sunday
  • Peadar Hickey – Friday/Saturday/Sunday
  • Trinity Irish Dancers – Friday/Saturday/Sunday

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

