Iowa Utilities Board reschedules public hearing on Alliant Energy’s request to acquire renewable energy projects

The Iowa Utilities Board announced on Wednesday new procedural schedules for Alliant’s application of intent to acquire Duane Arnold Solar I and II using a tax equity partnership and an additional 200 MW.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) has canceled the planned public meeting to discuss Alliant’s application to acquire a renewable energy project on April 22nd, and has now moved the public hearings to a later date.

The Iowa Utilities Board announced on Wednesday new procedural schedules for Alliant’s application of intent to acquire Duane Arnold Solar I and II using a tax equity partnership and an additional 200 MW.

A tax equity partnership is used when a utility company is unable to use tax credits or other tax benefits. The partnership with an equity investment company allows the utility company to finance the project.

The plan would have NextEra continue developing its 200-megawatt solar field and 75-megawatt battery storage facility. Alliant would then buy the completed project and add another 200 megawatts of solar at a later date.

The new schedule lays out plans for the public hearings on the application to take place from August 8th -10th, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

