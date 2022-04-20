Your Photos
Minnesota Supreme Court to hear challenge in PolyMet case

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Supreme Court has agreed to hear a challenge by environmentalists over portions of a lower court ruling involving a key permit for the proposed PolyMet copper-nickel mine.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals in January reversed a 2018 decision by state regulators to issue PolyMet Mining Corp. a water quality permit for the project.

It sent the case back to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency for further proceedings.

That was a win for environmentalists, but they’re challenging other parts of the ruling.

The Supreme Court’s order Tuesday is just the latest step in a long legal battle over the project.

