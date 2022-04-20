Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mom charged after driving drunk with 2 young children in backseat, police say

The Memphis Police Department said Tara Hunter, 30, was arrested Tuesday and charged with two...
The Memphis Police Department said Tara Hunter, 30, was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of DUI, child endangerment and reckless driving.(Memphis Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (Gray News) - A Tennessee mother is facing charges after police said she was driving drunk with her two young children in the backseat and nearly caused multiple car crashes.

The Memphis Police Department said Tara Hunter, 30, was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of DUI, child endangerment and reckless driving.

According to police, an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives noticed Hunter behind the wheel of her car that was stopped a quarter of the way into an intersection and was blocking traffic. The agent pulled up to check on the driver and saw she had her head down, and the agent was concerned she suffered a medical episode or was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The agent also noticed two young children in the backseat.

Police said the agent was able to wake the driver, who then rolled her window down, and a “strong odor of alcohol came from the interior of the vehicle.”

The agent asked Hunter to pull to the curb, but she then drove off, almost hitting the agent’s parked vehicle.

Because the agent was concerned for the safety of the children, he followed Hunter and saw her almost hit another car head-on, Memphis police said. Hunter stopped again in the middle of traffic, almost causing yet another crash. Eventually, the agent was able to stop the vehicle and waited for officers to arrive.

According to Memphis police, officers spoke with Hunter and observed slurred speech, bloodshot and watery eyes, and the smell of alcohol coming from her. Officers also found two bottles of wine in the vehicle, one of which was open and half consumed.

After arresting Hunter, police released her children in the back seat, ages 4 and 6, to family members. Hunter was taken to Memphis Jail East.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato
They had 2 EMTS and 4 police officers standing by something they have at every ticketed event
Medical emergency cuts Cole Swindell concert short

Latest News

File photo - Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Thursday in documents filed with U.S. securities...
Elon Musk says he has $46.5B in financing ready to buy Twitter
FILE - Robert Morse appears at the live read and series finale of "Mad Men" held in Los Angeles...
Robert Morse, two-time Tony-winning actor, dies at 90
Actor Johnny Depp takes the stand during a hearing in the courtroom at the Fairfax County...
Amber Heard’s lawyer focuses on Johnny Depp’s texts: ‘Let’s burn Amber’
FILE - Travelers move through Salt Lake City International Airport on Aug. 17, 2021, in Salt...
Airlines want to bring back passengers banned over masks
President Joe Biden discussed U.S. aid to assist Ukraine against Russian invaders. (CNN, POOL)
Biden announces heavy artillery, other weapons for Ukraine