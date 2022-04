MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The MSU baseball team improved to 27-5 on the season after sweeping Concordia St. Paul in a doubleheader Tuesday.

Mavericks win game one by a final of 6-4. It’s not nearly as close in game two, MSU wins 11-0.

Mavericks on a seven-game winning streak and will play at Sioux Falls next Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.