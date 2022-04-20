Your Photos
NRHEG Public School finishes mural

New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Public School has finished a mural representing the community.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT
NEW RICHLAND, Minn. (KEYC) - New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Public School is the consolidation of four different communities.

NRHEG finished a mural Tuesday depicting the coming together of its representative towns, made possible by ideas from the communities.

“The students had ideas, like they had ideas for their water towers, they had ideas for the towns. And then I talked to historical societies, and pretty soon I had so many ideas that it was just overwhelming,” said NRHEG art teacher Cynthia Gail.

A muralist was brought in to capture the atmosphere of the community.

Greg Preslicka has done over 50 murals for schools, libraries and community centers across the Midwest.

“It’s been fun watching the kids come by and find their communities, see their community and enjoy the Panthers part of the cloud and that, they really enjoy that. Had several students come up who are interested in art, so they have been watching me, a couple of kids after school kind of hang out with me, so it’s been really wonderful,” said Preslicka.

The mural was paid for by a grant from the Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council, and was created after gathering feedback from students and community members.

School officials said that the creation of the mural has sparked a lot of buzz around the community.

“So far it’s been really awesome pulling communities together, they’re talking about it in the restaurants and people are coming in, parents are coming in, school board members came in. It’s been really fun,” Gail said.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

